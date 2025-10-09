France goes Tesla hunting with the DS No.7, a serious Tesla Model Y rival

French premium brand DS has struggled to make headway in the fiercely competitive premium car market since its separation from Citroen in 2014. Only now are models like the new DS No.8 and DS No.4 looking like real rivals to the established German brands.

However, speaking exclusively to The Independent at the launch of the new DS No.4, DS CEO Xavier Peugeot hinted that a Tesla Model Y rival is next on the cards for his brand.

open image in gallery The new DS No.8 has set the French premium car brand on the way to rival Mercedes, BMW and Audi ( DS Automobiles )

Over the past year, the best-selling model in the DS range has been the mid-size SUV, the DS No.7 taking fifty per cent of the brand’s sales as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid model. Asked why DS wasn’t prioritising a replacement for its biggest seller, Peugeot smiled and said, “You won’t have to wait that long.”

A new DS No.7, taking the new number naming strategy inspired by French perfume maker Chanel and first seen on the DS No.8, is expected to be unveiled in March next year. And the new naming style won’t be the only thing borrowed from the No.8.

Key to the new model will be the STLA Medium platform that is already used by the DS No.8, which will unlock full electrification for the DS No.7 pitting it squarely at the big-selling Tesla Model Y.

open image in gallery The new DS No.7 is likely to get an upmarket interior like the one in this DS No.8 ( Steve Fowler )

However, with the same 97kWh battery on board, we’d expect the DS No.7 to go further on a full charge than the Model Y – possibly around 450 miles, while the Tesla maxes out at 387 miles.

The STLA Medium platform can also accommodate internal combustion engines, so a plug-in hybrid could also be a possibility, as with the DS No.7. However, the focus initially is set to be on electrification, with both the 97kWh battery and a smaller 74kWh battery set to be available, the latter also set to offer a decent range of well over 300 miles. Front- and all-wheel drive versions are also set to be offered.

Our exclusive render shows how a new DS No.7 could look, with an intricate avant-garde grille that’s set to be illuminated, plus the same contrasting bonnet that was first seen on the DS No.8.

The interior of the new DS No.7 is also expected to follow the DS No.8’s lead with a uniquely French design featuring Alcantara and leather options, some intricate detailing and an upmarket Focal audio system. The DS No.8’s unique X-shaped steering wheel is also likely.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

As well as the Tesla Model Y, the DS No.7 is also going to have to face two other new all-electric arrivals next year: the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC, with the former offering a hugely impressive maximum range of 500 miles as well as ultra-fast charging.