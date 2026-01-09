Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 yet lands in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hot on the heels of the arrival of the cut-price Tesla Model Y Standard, Tesla has announced plans to introduce its most affordable vehicle yet to the UK market with the launch of the Model 3 Standard. The new Model 3 follows along very similar lines to the Model Y Standard with similar powertrain and equipment tweaks, although the Model 3 retains the full glass roof that isn’t available on the Model Y Standard.

The Model 3 Standard replaces the existing Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive in the company’s British line-up, with the two cut-price Standard models aiming to boost Tesla sales after a near 10 per cent drop in the UK last year.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model 3 Standard still offers a decent range of 332 miles ( Tesla )

The new Model 3 Standard is priced from £37,990 making it the cheapest new Tesla available in the UK. However, like the Model Y Standard, the Model 3 Standard is much cheaper in Europe. In Germany a Model 3 Standard retails for €37,970, the equivalent currently of around £33,000.

The revised UK Model 3 range now consists of four versions. Alongside the new entry-level Standard model at £37,990, buyers can choose the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at £44,990, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive at £49,990, and the flagship Performance version priced at £59,990.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 Standard has been adapted specifically to better suit the UK market, with a focus on affordability and running costs rather than outright performance. Minor changes to reduce top speed and acceleration have been introduced with the result that the car now sits in insurance group 32, the lowest rating of any Tesla sold in the UK to date. The new car is no slouch, though – the top speed is limited to 110 mph, while the 0–60 mph time is 6.2 seconds.

open image in gallery Unlike the Model Y Standard, the Model 3 Standard still gets a glass roof ( Tesla )

A further UK-specific adaptation comes in the form of standard 18-inch Photon alloy wheels. Tesla says these have been chosen to help reduce energy consumption and lower maintenance costs when tyres need replacing, while also supporting stronger residual values.

Despite its lower price, the Model 3 Standard retains the core qualities that have made the Model 3 one of the world’s best-selling electric cars with a claimed maximum range that’s still a very reasonable 332 miles.

Inside, the Model 3 Standard comes with the same suite of features found across the wider Tesla range. This includes remote access via the mobile app, integrated trip planning with real-time Supercharger availability, and a selection of in-car gaming and entertainment options. Features such as Phone Key, remote climate control, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode are all included as standard.

open image in gallery Among the many high-tech features in the Tesla Model 3 Standard is a Dog Mode that ensures your pooch gets air con when left alone in the car ( Tesla )

Practicality remains a strong selling point. The power-operated boot with hands-free opening provides 594 litres of boot space with five seats in place, expanding to 1,659 litres when the rear seats are folded. There is also an 88-litre front boot.

The new Standard model also benefits from the latest updates introduced to the Model 3 range in 2024. These include a new front-facing camera offering a wider field of view, complete with a washer system and built-in heating to prevent fogging and icing. A redesigned indicator stalk has been introduced after criticism when Tesla moved the indicator controls to the steering wheel.

Adaptive headlights are fitted as standard, while the seats are finished in durable vegan leather and cloth. The front seats are powered (and now controlled via the screen rather than on the seats themselves) and heated, there are a couple of wireless phone charging pads and a raft of USB power sockets.

As with other Tesla models, over-the-air software updates are used to introduce new features and improve existing systems at no extra cost. Tesla’s base level of Autopilot is included as standard, and the car is hardware-ready for Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which Tesla says will be enabled remotely on applicable vehicles if and when it gets approved in the UK. Plus, of course, the new Model 3 Standard gets access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, which has over 2,000 chargers located around the UK.

Alongside the £37,990 cash price, Tesla is also offering finance options. A PCP headline offer is listed at £249 per month with a £9,100 deposit over 60 months and 10,000 miles a year, while a PCH option starts from £299 per month with a £3,588 downpayment over 36 months and 8,000 miles.

Orders are now open, with first Model 3 Standard customer deliveries expected to begin towards the end of February 2026.