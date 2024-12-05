SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have consistently ranked among the best-selling cars in the UK for years. That means there are plenty of used Teslas available on the market with prices starting at around £14,000, and countless potential buyers wondering whether a pre-owned Tesla Model 3 would be a wise purchase.

To find out whether a used Tesla is worth spending money on, I decided to see what it’s like to live with a second-hand model. How quickly has a car like this aged? How has the build quality stood up? And crucially, what has time and mileage done to the battery and range of the car?

For our tests, I’m running a car from Tesla’s official used car scheme – Tesla Certified Pre-Owned – to answer all of these questions and more. I’ll be updating my used Tesla review as I get more hands-on experience with the car, so check back in to see how the second-hand EV performs under real-world conditions.

open image in gallery Our certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 arrived in pristine condition ( Steve Fowler )

Year: 2021

2021 Mileage: 24,000

24,000 Price when new in 2021: £49,990

£49,990 Price used in November 2024: £28,400

£28,400 Claimed maximum range: 360 miles

360 miles 0-62mph: 4.2 seconds

Week two - how good is a used Tesla Model 3’s battery?

The most common question I’m asked about my Model 3 is how well the battery is lasting – and research shows that’s one of the biggest concern for anyone buying an EV, new or used.

A few months ago, I drove a nine year-old Tesla Model S with 254,000 miles on the clock and it still had 84 per cent of its original capacity, meaning a potential range of over 250 miles for that well used model.

As for my car, at just over three-years old and with nearly 25,000 miles on the clock, I’m pretty happy with how things are looking battery-wise. Tesla says that you should expect less than ten per cent degradation in the first few years. So, with the claimed maximum range of my car when it was new at 360-miles, my car should have at least 324 miles range.

open image in gallery Battery range in cold weather of my used Tesla Model 3 is 323 miles ( Steve Fowler )

As you can see from the picture above, that’s pretty much exactly what a full charge gives me. But there are two things to bear in mind: firstly, that charge was completed overnight in temperatures of around three degrees Celsius, when I would expect the range to be lower – EV batteries do not perform best in the cold. I’d expect that to be better when the weather is warmer. Secondly, most of the driving I’ve done so far in my Model 3 have been motorway miles, where again EVs are not at their most efficient. The official testing procedure that gives car makers their claimed range figures are done in a mixture of driving, including lots of stopping and starting where EVs use energy recovered from braking to put power back into the battery. If I was doing more town driving, I’d expect that range figure to be higher again.

To give you an example of that, I recently travelled from Buckinghamshire to Kent to collect my Dad, then took him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where one of my sons works to take him on a tour. The total round trip (not including walking around the Stadium!) was almost exactly 250 miles. I got home with 33 miles range left, meaning a total potential range on that day of 283 miles. Bear in mind, though, that again most of that was on the motorway, and it was another cold day.

In summary, I’m happy. I think balancing it out across a year with different temperatures and different types of driving, getting over 300 miles-worth of use out of the battery is entirely do-able, probably closer to around 330. And I’m comfortable in the knowledge that with purely motorway driving, a 250-mile range in cold weather is easily achievable, too. In fact, yesterday I did a 190-mile round-trip on the motorway and still had 60 miles range left.

What quickly becomes apparent when you’re driving any EV is that you learn to manage the mileage, working out how far you’re going, whether you need to charge en route or when you get there, or whether you can get there and back and charge again at home if you have a home charger.

As for the rest of the used Tesla Model 3 experience, passengers can barely believe it’s a used car, the quality and condition of the car is so good. I’ve started to explore and enjoy Enhanced Autopilot doing much of the work on the motorway, and the quality of the engineering and responsiveness of the drivetrain has also impressed me. Only the slightly stiff ride is a slight disappointment, although passengers report that it’s worse in the back than the front.

Finally, for now, I can’t get enough of the view out – the deep front windscreen is a joy to sit behind and makes me wonder why, when there’s no engine up front, more car makers don’t improve forward visibility with big, deep windscreens.

Week one - first impressions of my used Tesla Model 3

In Tesla-speak, ‘certified pre-owned’ means the same as ‘approved used’. These cars have been through a series of thorough checks before being re-sold by Tesla through its network of dealers. They also come with decent warranty coverage.

When Vauxhall launched the UK’s first ‘approved used’ scheme, the tagline was “treating used cars like new” and that certainly seems to be the case with Tesla, too.

Let’s start with the ordering process for a certified pre-owned Tesla, which is pretty much the same as ordering a new one – it’s all done online. You have free choice of the cars in stock around the country, and you’re welcome to test drive a car local to you, or go to the car’s location to test drive it. If you choose to buy, the car can be delivered to you locally, too.

open image in gallery Driving our certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 is proving to be fun so far ( Steve Fowler )

My deep blue metallic Model 3 long range all-wheel drive turned up in absolutely pristine condition. I’m a hard bloke to impress, but the condition of my car was so good that my wife genuinely thought it was a brand-new car.

Considering my pre-owned Tesla Model 3 had 24,000 miles on it, the bodywork – and more surprisingly the white leather interior – were all completely unmarked. My car had also been cleaned and polished to a high standard, so was gleaming when it turned up. It sat smartly on its 19-inch sports wheels.

There’s not much difference in spec between one Tesla and another, but every certified pre-owned model gets an upgrade to ‘enhanced autopilot’ – Tesla’s autonomous driving tech – whether it already had it or not. The white leather was also an upgrade when this car was new.

A factory-fresh Tesla Model 3 starts at £49,900, but this 2021 car cost £28,400 through Tesla’s certified pre-owned service. As well as the upgrade to autopilot enhanced, it came with a brand-new MoT and one remaining year of the standard Tesla warranty, which will run out in September 2025. The battery cover will continue until 2029.

open image in gallery Our pre-owned Tesla Model 3 came on 19-inch sport wheels ( Steve Fowler )

Anyone taking delivery of a Tesla – new or used – should take the time to connect their phone, get logged into the Tesla app, and set up the various functions and apps on the car to their liking. This can take some time, but is absolutely worthwhile. Being the child that I am, I went straight for the emissions testing mode that emits fart sounds outside the car – hilarious (for me, at least).

Getting used to that giant touchscreen isn’t the big deal it might seem. Ultimately you keep your eyes on the road and only glance at the speedo in the top right-hand corner. I tend to keep the map open on the left of the screen, while the right screen shows what the car can “see” around you, identifying cars, pedestrians, cones and even wheelie bins.

As for driving, again the certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 feels like new. The performance is addictive, with just a squeeze of the throttle pinning you to the back of your seat. Lifting off and feeling the one-pedal driving mode instantly slow the car is just as much fun. It all adds up to feeling like a really well-engineered car with lots of thought as to how the owner will use and want to drive it.

This first generation Tesla Model 3 has a slightly stiff ride – time will tell if that becomes a frustration – and there are also a few creaks around the cabin. But generally, the build quality of my China-built Model 3 seems good. We’re making good use of the twin wireless phone chargers at the front, the deep storage bin in the centre of the car, and the frunk under the bonnet has served us well on several trips to Tesco.

I can already feel myself getting attached to my Tesla Model 3, regardless of those 27,000 miles on the clock. The car’s maximum claimed range, which I’ve yet to put to the test, is a very reasonable 360 miles. I look forward to seeing how realistic that is in my next update.