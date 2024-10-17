Vauxhall Combo Life Electric review: Affordable seven-seater MPV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The British-built Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is a top-notch family car. It has an abundance of space, and the kids will love its eco-friendly credentials, while you will also love the fact it costs pennies per mile, rather than a fortune at the petrol pumps.

It has recently been redesigned, giving it a cool new look, with Vauxhall’s fancy black panel ‘vizor’ front end. This looks very fashionable, and while the interior isn’t quite as cutting-edge, it’s still welcoming – simply because it’s so brilliantly accommodating.

All this space means even adults can sit back and relax, while Vauxhall hasn’t skimped on the essentials, with both versions getting a colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

A single 50kWh battery choice isn’t the biggest, and the 199-mile official range reflects this. But if you use it where it belongs, which is around town, it will perform with aplomb, particularly as you can charge it overnight at home and not have to bother with filling stations. It’s only on longer trips where the combination of a compact battery and blunt aerodynamics may hinder you – but the 100kW DC rapid charging should still help you plan ahead and minimise how often you stop.

How we tested

I spent a week with a Vauxhall Combo Life Electric in glistening metallic brown, which the kids nicknamed ‘the chocolate box’. They loved travelling in it, and I loved its practicality, while it was only on longer trips that the limitations of the range started to show.

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric: From £32,180, Vauxhall.co.uk

open image in gallery The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has a 199-mile range and can rapid charge at up to 100kW. ( Vauxhall )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Spacious and ever-so useful, surprisingly affordable, recent redesign gives a cool appearance

Spacious and ever-so useful, surprisingly affordable, recent redesign gives a cool appearance Cons: Motorway travel hurts range, van-based roots are apparent

Motorway travel hurts range, van-based roots are apparent Price range: £32,180 to £34,695

£32,180 to £34,695 Battery size: 50kWh

50kWh Maximum claimed range: 199 miles

199 miles Miles per kWh: 3.1

3.1 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.13

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has a 50kWh battery. This gives a range of 199 miles. Around town, you’re likely to get close to this, particularly if you make use of the ‘B’ function on the gear selector. Pressing this increases the battery regeneration when you lift off, so you can charge up the battery instead of pressing the brake pedal.

You’ll notice more of a hit to range on the motorway, though. That’s because the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is a boxy shape that isn’t very aerodynamic. The extra drag at speed means the range will take a hit, which is something you’ll have to plan around if you’re planning a trip to the coast.

It does have 100kW DC rapid charging functionality as standard, though. This will take it up to an 80 per cent charge in 38 minutes – and if you’re not starting from zero charge, which few will be, it will take even less time.

With a 136PS electric motor, performance isn’t bad, with 0-62mph taking 11.7 seconds. A good amount of pulling power means the Vauxhall Combo Life will feel stronger than this, in the same way that diesel models used to feel extra-punchy. It helps make for an effortless and easy-going drive, with the electric motor giving good refinement. It’s surprisingly car-like for a van-derived model, too, benefitting from easy handling and a decent ride.

Get your EV tariff and charger in one place. Find out more

Get your EV tariff and charger in one place. Find out more

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric really starts to shine when you open the doors. In the front, you’re presented with a well-designed dashboard, that includes a centre console that swoops around driver and passenger. The central screen is mounted high, and other controls are within easy reach. Dotted around the dash are a multitude of stowage slots.

Rear access is aided by dual sliding doors. These make it almost a walk-in interior, and the amount of space on offer means even adults can almost stand up once there. The seats are firm, supportive and comfortable, which makes travelling a pleasure, particularly in Ultimate, which has dark-tint rear glass.

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric XL models have a longer wheelbase and extended rear end, so can seat seven people across three rows of seats.

Boot space is vast, too. With the standard model, there’s almost 600 litres of space even if you just load it up to below the glass line. In the XL, this extends to 850 litres. Folding or removing the seats will, literally turn it into a van – even the passenger seat folds flat.

open image in gallery Inside, the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric features a 10-inch infotainment system ( Vauxhall )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Vauxhall Combo Life comes with a 10.0-inch infotainment system as standard. In base Design, this has smartphone mirroring, both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus 4G connectivity. Ultimate adds sat nav, which boasts online connectivity, so it can locate traffic jams and, more importantly, nearby chargepoints. The infotainment system is combined with a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Tech features on the Design are rudimentary, including things like air con, electric door mirrors and electric windows. Ultimate is more car-like, with climate control, heated door mirrors and a panoramic rear-view camera. Mind you, both versions get standard rear parking sensors and cruise control, along with the crisp matrix LED headlights that form part of that updated front end.

Stereo tech is pretty basic on both versions, with just a four-speaker stereo on Design, with Ultimate adding only two extra speakers.

Prices and running costs

The Vauxhall Combo Life is great value for money, particularly so in entry-level guise. For just over £32,000, you get a huge family-sized model that will take everything you can throw at it in its stride. What’s more, adding an extra two seats is less than £1k extra. Even the posh range-topping model is under £35k, meaning the jump up shouldn’t be insurmountable.

Lengthy service intervals should help keep maintenance costs in check – and, of course, being able to charge from home means you’ll save a small fortune on petrol costs. Insurance shouldn’t be too bad either, given this well-priced electric Vauxhall’s sensible design and cost-focused build.

open image in gallery With its van-based underpinnings, the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric offers vast interior space. ( Vauxhall )

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric takes around 38 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent capacity, using a 100kW DC charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric prices start from a very affordable £32,180. You’ll struggle to get a more practical EV for the money.

Does Vauxhall replace batteries for free?

Vauxhall offers an eight-year warranty on the Combo Life Electric’s battery, valid up to 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is one of those cars everyone needs in their family. It’s a do-it-all car, which can take everything life can throw at it, without costing you a fortune up front. Its only limitation will come with trips to the seaside, but even here, planning ahead means you’ll still cope.