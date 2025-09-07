Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.Cross Concept compact electric SUV at the IAA Mobility show in Munich – the near-production concept is the all-electric alternative to the popular T-Cross and is set to go on sale in the summer of 2026.

The reveal is part of a recent push by Volkswagen to reintroduce its most iconic model names for its next-generation electric vehicles. The ID.Cross will join the recently announced ID.Polo (previously called the ID.2all) and the ID.Polo GTI, both of which are also slated for a 2026 launch.

Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer says the concept SUV “demonstrates that we are now truly delivering – with a new design, many technologies only seen in higher classes previously, improved operability and quality and, at last, again the ‘right’ name.”

Measuring 4,161mm, the ID.Cross Concept is similarly sized to the current T-Cross but offers a lot more interior space thanks to a more tightly packaged MEB+ front-wheel-drive platform. The five-seater boasts an above-average boot volume of 450 litres, supplemented by a 25-litre frunk under the bonnet for cable storage.

The concept car has a forecasted WLTP range of up to 260 miles. It also offers a braked towing capacity of up to 1,200kg.

open image in gallery Seats can be folded down completely to create a reclining area in the style of a classic VW Bus ( Volkswagen )

When it comes to looks, the ID.Cross Concept introduces a new design language dubbed ‘Pure Positive’, which Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, says is based on stability, likeability and “secret sauce.” The design features a clean look with a distinctive “smiling” front end, C-pillars that pay tribute to the Volkswagen Golf and a straight window line.

The interior features high-quality, fabric-covered surfaces and what Volkswagen calls a “lounge-style” ambience. Seats can be folded down completely to create a reclining area in the style of a classic VW Bus, and a ‘calm status’ for the digital displays reduces information to a minimum when a smartphone is placed face-down in the charging cradle. The redesigned cockpit features an 11in digital instrument cluster and a 13in central touchscreen.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the production version of the ID.Cross is scheduled for its world premiere in the summer of 2026, following the launch of the ID.Polo and ID.Polo GTI in the first half of the year. Arriving after that, the production version of the sub-£20,000 Volkswagen ID.1 city car is slated to be a highlight of 2027.