Volkswagen launches ID Promise, offering EV buyers up to 100 days to change their mind

Volkswagen is putting its money where its mouth is on its range of ID electric cars with a bold new initiative called the ID Promise, a scheme that gives customers between 80 and 100 days to decide whether electric motoring is really for them.

The offer, which runs from now until 31 March 2026, applies to retail customers buying any of Volkswagen’s ID electric models – including the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs, the ID.7 saloon and ID.7 Tourer. Whether buyers pay outright or choose a Personal Contract Plan (PCP) through Volkswagen Financial Services, they’ll get the same opportunity to ‘drive and decide’ with no strings attached.

If, for any reason, a customer decides an EV doesn’t suit their lifestyle, Volkswagen will take the car back. All they need to do is let their Volkswagen Retailer know within the return window – between 80 and 100 days after collection – and they’ll receive a refund minus a three per cent fixed usage charge, as well as any costs to repair damage or undo modifications made since the car was delivered.

open image in gallery The Volkswagen ID. Promise applies to all its EVs from the ID. 3 to the ID. 7 (pictured) ( Volkswagen )

The scheme is open only to private retail buyers, meaning Motability, contract hire, fleet, and ex-demonstrator purchases aren’t eligible. Full details and terms are available on the Volkswagen website.

The ID Promise is designed to provide what Volkswagen calls ‘complete peace of mind’ for those still hesitant about making the switch to an electric vehicle. While the UK’s Road to 2030 plan continues to encourage EV adoption ahead of the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales, Volkswagen acknowledges that many drivers remain uncertain about whether an EV will fit their everyday needs.

However, data from Autotrader’s latest Road to 2030 Report paints an encouraging picture for the EV market. According to the research, four in five electric car owners say they would buy another EV next time, suggesting that once drivers make the leap, they rarely look back.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said the new initiative was designed to give those still sitting on the fence the confidence to try an EV without risk.

“Official figures show more than 1.3 million UK motorists have already converted to electric, and time and time again our customers tell us they would never go back to petrol or diesel having made the move,” he said. “But there are many more people who want to go electric but feel unsure. This straightforward initiative gives them the perfect opportunity to ‘drive and decide’ with no strings attached.”