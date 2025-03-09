Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop over to the Volkswagen website and you’ll count nine new SUVs available right now. In theory, there should be something for every type of SUV buyer, with a couple of fully electric models (the ID 4 and ID 5) and three coming with plug-in hybrid options (the Tiguan, Tayron and Touareg).

The Tayron (pronounced “tie–ron”) is the newest of the lot, slotting between Tiguan and Touareg and replacing the old seven-seat Tiguan Allspace model. And yes, there are seven seats in the Tayron, but not in the plug-in hybrid model we’re testing here. The PHEV system’s battery sits under the boot floor, where the sixth and seventh seats would usually be.

So unless you want more room in the back seats and a huge boot that offers 705 litres, rather than the Tiguan’s 490 litres, we’d stick with the smaller, cheaper and equally appealing car.

However, if you’re swayed by all that space then the Tayron gives you exactly what you’d expect from a Volkswagen SUV: smart looks, excellent quality, a comfortable drive and decent kit levels. The problem for both the Tayron and Tiguan are its many east Asian competitors that, while lacking the sophistication of the Volkswagen cars in terms of drive and quality, offer space and kit in abundance for much less cash.

How we tested

We drove the Volkswagen Tayron in the south of France on a route that took in everything from tight and twisty mountain roads to fast autoroutes and quaint towns, riding in the front and back, and checking out the space in the boot, too.

Volkswagen Tayron: From £43,905, Volkswagen.co.uk

open image in gallery There are two versions of the Tayron plug-in hybrid, both with a 1.5-litre petrol engine plus a 19.7kWh battery ( Volkswagen )

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are two versions of the Tayron plug-in hybrid, both with a 1.5-litre petrol engine plus a 19.7kWh battery connected to an electric motor. Combined power for the two are either 201bhp or 268bhp. We drove the lower-powered version, which is predictably silent and reasonably swift in fully electric mode. For most people most of the time, that’s all you’ll need – especially with the decent range of well over 70 miles on a full charge. If you do put your foot down, the petrol engine is surprisingly vocal under acceleration, but eventually calms itself down.

Maximum charging speeds for the battery are 11kW on an AC charger and a reasonable 50kW on a fast charger, although with a plug-in hybrid you’re more likely to fill up with fuel away from home on a longer journey than fill up with electricity.

The Tayron is a comfortable car to drive, although it does feel big at 4,770mm – 231mm longer than the Tiguan. It looks bigger, too. That extra length does it no favours, while from the driver’s seat, the high bonnet makes you feel like you’re in a big SUV.

It’s an easy car to control though, and doesn’t wallow around when you go through corners, with nicely reactive steering. The ride is pretty comfortable thanks to the adaptive dampers the car comes with, and ride comfort tends to be one area where many cheaper rivals fall down.

Visibility is good, even through the rear window which seems a long way away. There are myriad cameras to help manoeuvring, too.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside the Tayron it’s typical Volkswagen fair: not especially adventurous, but beautifully built and easy to use. There’s a bit of sparkly back-lit patterning in front of the passenger and on the doors, the obligatory ambient lighting and – following criticism about the brand’s touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel – a return to real buttons where your thumbs sit on the wheel.

Volkswagen describes the Tayron’s cabin as a ‘wellness interior’. It features acoustic glass to keep it quiet inside, a full-length panoramic sunroof on some models and the availability of ‘ergoActive-Plus’ seats with heating, fancy massaging and approval from German back specialists.

The big story – and we mean big – is the space in the back. Legroom is huge, and rear passengers’ wellness hasn’t been forgotten with sun blinds, heated seats and a clever storage system that pops out of the fold-down centre armrest. The boot door opens wide to reveal a huge 705 litres of storage with a flat floor when the rear seats are folded to increase space to 2,090 litres.

open image in gallery Inside the Tayron it’s typical Volkswagen fair: not especially adventurous, but beautifully built and easy to use ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Volkswagen hasn’t had the best reputation for in-car tech recently. The Tayron soldiers on with a touchscreen system that the brand has done its best to improve with new software. That means that the usability is now acceptable, while the touch-sensitive temperature and volume adjustment sliders that sit directly underneath are, at least, now lit. You’re still likely to inadvertently adjust the heating or sound level if you rest your thumb there, though.

There is voice control to help overcome those problems, with ChatGPT integrated into it, while VW’s digital driver display has always been one of the best. A crisp head-up display is also available as well as twin wireless smartphone chargers and a reasonable Harman Kardon audio system. As chrome is out of fashion these days, Volkswagen illuminates its front and rear badges – which might be a bit too glitzy for some tastes – while there are also HD Matrix headlights.

Being family focused, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a full suite of advanced safety and driver assistance features, plus the car will even park itself via the Volkswagen app.

Price and running costs

When you look at the prices some of the new Asian car makers are charging for their plug-in hybrid SUVs, the Tayron looks expensive – as it does against the slightly smaller Tiguan.

If you need the space, you’ll struggle to find more than you will in a Tayron. But it’s a shame you can’t get seven seats in the plug-in hybrid version, which would really give it a unique positioning.

The electric-only range is impressive and better than the claims from most rivals, which could usefully slash your running costs. The claim of nearly a 600 mile total EV and petrol range is slightly fanciful however.

open image in gallery Volkswagen illuminates the front and rear badges, which might be a bit too glitzy for some tastes ( Volkswagen )

Volkswagen Tayron rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Jaecoo 7

BYD Seal U DM-I

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Tayron can fast-charge it’s 19.7kWh battery at up to 50 kW, with a full charge taking well under 30 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Tayron is expensive when you look at rivals from the far east, but it has more space than rivals and better quality, too.

Does Volkswagen replace batteries for free?

Volkswagens come with a standard three-year manufacturer warranty.

The verdict: Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen’s SUV range is about as crowded as it gets, and the Tayron might just be one model too many. Without the seven seats of the petrol and diesel models – the PHEV battery has to go somewhere – I’m struggling to see the point over the cheaper and still nicely spacious Tiguan PHEV.