Moment Alison Hammond starts conga line after landing herself a ‘new job’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TV star Alison Hammond delighted morning commuters at Paddington this by starting an impromptu conga line.

Footage of the ‘happy train’, which featured around half a dozen people, was filmed by Twitter user Elliot (@ellxhalls).

“Not me seeing Allison Hammond casually doing the conga this morning at Paddington station!” he tweeted.

Alison was at the station acting as the “Chief Points Inspector” for Virgin Trains Ticketing for the day, giving travellers secret envelopes to help them save money on future train travel using Virgin Points.

They can also unlock hundreds of rewards and the points never expire.

An onlooker who witnessed the conga, Georgie Snowden, said: “That’s not something you see everyday.

“I got off a train to London and was greeted with Alison Hammond doing the conga around the concourse.

“She looked amazing.”

Alison also played the Index Game card, popular on TikTok, with another onlooker.