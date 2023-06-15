Moment Alison Hammond starts conga line after landing herself a ‘new job’
The TV star took on a new role as “Chief Points Inspector” for Virgin Trains Ticketing, surprising unsuspecting passengers
TV star Alison Hammond delighted morning commuters at Paddington this by starting an impromptu conga line.
Footage of the ‘happy train’, which featured around half a dozen people, was filmed by Twitter user Elliot (@ellxhalls).
“Not me seeing Allison Hammond casually doing the conga this morning at Paddington station!” he tweeted.
Alison was at the station acting as the “Chief Points Inspector” for Virgin Trains Ticketing for the day, giving travellers secret envelopes to help them save money on future train travel using Virgin Points.
They can also unlock hundreds of rewards and the points never expire.
An onlooker who witnessed the conga, Georgie Snowden, said: “That’s not something you see everyday.
“I got off a train to London and was greeted with Alison Hammond doing the conga around the concourse.
“She looked amazing.”
Alison also played the Index Game card, popular on TikTok, with another onlooker.
