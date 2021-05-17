Ariana Grande is now married.

The singer tied the knot with her partner Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony, her representative has confirmed to People.

"They got married," the rep told the publication.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”

TMZ previously reported that the union had taken place over the weekend at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez, a real estate agent, in an Instagram post back in December 2020. She shared a series of photos of herself with her then-fiance, as well as shots of her engagement ring, with the caption: “Forever n then some.”

The pair were reported to have started dating in January 2020. In May of that year, Grande confirmed the relationship by appearing with Gomez in the video for “Stuck with U”, which she recorded with Justin Bieber.

More follows...