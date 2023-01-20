Barbie, Legally Blonde 3 and the movies and TV shows influencing our style in 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just like celebrities on the red carpet, the characters we watch on TV and at the cinema can become fashion icons in their own right.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit and Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams are two recent examples – viewers adored their on-screen outfits, and 2023 is also set to be a big year for stylish movies and TV shows.

These are the big and small screen releases that will change the fashion landscape this year…

Daisy Jones & The Six

The limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s smash hit novel is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March.

Chronicling the rise and fall of a fictional Seventies rock band, with Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough in the lead role, expect lots of bell-bottoms, floaty frocks and knee-high boots.

Bridgerton

The phenomenally successful series will soon be back for season three. There’s no official release date yet (it’s expected to land on Netflix in spring or summer), plus creators Shondaland has announced spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The first two seasons sparked the Regencycore trend on TikTok – a modern take on the early 1800s era featuring pastel-hued, puff-sleeved blouses, babydoll dresses, corset tops and delicate jewellery – will there be more trend inspirations to come?

Barbie

A full year before its release, Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie sparked a craze for all things pink when stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were pictured on set in Eighties-style aerobics gear.

Chances are Barbiecore fans will go into overdrive when the film finally hits cinemas in July and we get to see more of the iconic doll’s vintage-inspired outfits.

The Crown

The sixth and final season of The Crown, expected to be released in November, sees the return of Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, as the action moves to the late Nineties and early 2000s.

New to the cast will be Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as a young Kate Middleton. Seeing as the couple first met in 2001, we’re hoping for some throwback outfits that chime in with the current craze for Noughties fashion.

Dune: Part Two

IRL fashion icons Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reunite for the second instalment in the Dune franchise, premiering in November.

The first sci-fi film brought us an incredible range of costumes, from futuristic, industrial-chic bodysuits to the bejwelled gowns worn by Lady Jessica, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for part two – and how it will influence street style.

Legally Blonde 3

As if the Barbie movie wasn’t enough, Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as pink-obsessed attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but screenplay writer Mindy Kaling has hinted the film will focus on 40-something Woods, and we can’t wait to see how the bubbly blonde’s wardrobe has evolved since her law school days.