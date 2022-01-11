Fans hit out as interview clip shows Jamie Lynn crying over Britney rift

The younger sister of superstar Britney Spears has come under fire from fans of the pop princess for comments made in a new interview about her estranged sibling.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who is ten years younger than Britney and followed in the family showbusiness footsteps before taking a step back when she became pregnant at 16, spoke to Good Morning America for an interview slated to run on 12 January.

The younger Louisiana sibling spoke about the controversy regarding her sister’s newfound liberation from a court conservatorship which gave others power over what was essentially Britney’s entire life, from romantic to financial decisions. After a well-documented legal battle and “Free Britney” social media campaign, the 40-year-old singer was released from the court controls at the end of 2021.

For years, the former Mickey Mouse Club star’s father was in charge of her affairs. But her relations with her family during and after the conservatorship battle seem to have cooled, with Britney unfollowing her younger sister on social media.

In a preview clip of the GMA interview, the younger Spears says: “I love my sister...”

Host Juju Chang interjects: “But things have gotten complicated.”

Lynn, 30, a mother-of-two responds: “I guess so.”

The younger Spears is promoting an upcoming memoir titled Things I Should’ve Said.

Britney fans, viewing the clip on social media, were quick to come to the Oops! I Did It Again singer’s defence, particularly zeroing in on Jamie Lynn’s behaviour.

One commenter claimed the younger Spears was “fake crying” and another insisted that “should have spoken up for her sister”.

The upcoming interview also sparked a cascade of memes and joke tweets about the sisters’ relationship.