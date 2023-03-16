Carol Vorderman and Camilla among stylish celebs at Cheltenham Festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheltenham Racecourse relaxed its dress code this year, the Jockey Club telling attendees to “dress as you feel most comfortable and confident”.

Celebrities and royals still dressed to the nines though at the Cheltenham Festival (March 14 to 17) and wrapped up warm to brave the chilly temperatures.

Here are some of the famous faces spotted at the four-day annual event…

Carol Vorderman

TV legend Carol Vorderman has attended every day of the festival so far.

On opening day she donned a classic white shirt with a black waist-cinching corset and pencil skirt, accessorising her outfit with a faux fur stole, black gloves and a feather-trimmed hat.

On Thursday, the former Countdown star chose a long, pale blue coat with a faux fur collar, worn over an all-black ensemble with a blue leather handbag.

The Queen Consort

Presenting trophies to winning jockeys on Ladies Day, the Queen Consort chose a classic camel coat and matching suede boots for the occasion.

Camilla carried a brown leather Aspinal handbag and topped her outfit with a fur-lined beige hat.

Zara Tindall

Daughter of the Princess Royal, Zara Tindall donned a maroon coat and hat with a navy blouse, trousers and handbag on day one.

Posing with husband Mike Tindall on day three, the former equestrian wore a dark blue tweed suit with a burgundy hat and handbag.

The Princess Royal

Joining daughter Zara, the Princess Royal was bundled up in a grey trapeze coat, tweed skirt and suede boots with a furry black hat and a colourful scarf tied around her collar.