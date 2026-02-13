Christian Siriano brings surreal glamour and escapism to New York Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Designer Christian Siriano delivered a theatrical vision of fantasy and inclusivity at New York Fashion Week, closing his autumn/winter 2026 show with supermodel Coco Rocha in a dramatic ombré bubble gown that drew cheers from the front row.

Siriano described the collection as a “dreamlike world”, inspired by surrealism and the idea of a painting that cannot quite be explained.

“It was more of a fantasy dream,” he said backstage. “Maybe like a Dalí painting that can never be explained. It really is this world that hopefully everybody feels really beautiful in.”

Escapism seemed to be leading the show. Acknowledging the current climate in the United States, Siriano said he wanted the collection to offer celebration and release rather than restraint.

“We need to escape and be somewhere else […] in a dream world,” he said. “This is a celebration of beauty, bodies, age and cultures – and we need that.”

The show opened with sharply structured black-and-white tailoring before dissolving into a wash of colour, texture and sculptural silhouettes that felt increasingly expressive as the runway progressed.

Formal evening satin was reworked into a corseted moto-style jacket paired with dress trousers, while a tuxedo jacket appeared asymmetrically cut at the waist with a single sleeve, styled with a feather-trimmed skirt.

Traditional glamour was present but simultaneously subverted, giving classic eveningwear a slightly rebellious edge.

Texture was a central theme. A plush coat that resembled faux fur was in fact constructed entirely from feathers, while a cropped black bolero jacket was made from gathered lace, creating a tulle-like effect.

Sheer fabrics were layered over structured bases, giving depth and movement without overwhelming the silhouette.

Materials that might once have felt overly ornate appeared more controlled this season, suggesting a refined evolution of the designer’s signature drama.

Organza – a longstanding Siriano signature – featured prominently in sheer blazers with visible boning and dramatic draped gowns. Voluminous ruffles cascaded across torsos and shoulders, reinforcing the collection’s heightened theatricality.

Sequins gave further dimension, appearing on sculptural silver bodices and coordinating skirts, while exaggerated tulle sleeves and peplums reimagined red-carpet silhouettes.

Asymmetrical necklines, cut-outs and sheer panels gave many looks a deliberately off-kilter finish.

Siriano’s commitment to inclusivity remained a defining feature of the runway. Models of varied sizes and genders wore the same architectural shapes and statement designs, underscoring his reputation as one of New York’s most consistently size-inclusive designers.

The show’s closing look provided its most striking closing image, as Rocha emerged in a voluminous, two-tiered bubble gown that shifted from deep blue to vivid green in an iridescent degradé.

The fabric, delayed in customs and arriving just days before the show, was transformed into the finale dress in under 48 hours.

As Rocha posed theatrically down the runway, locking eyes with guests and turning dramatically to showcase the gown’s volume, cheers rang out from the audience.

Unlike previous seasons, Siriano opted for a pared-back venue, allowing the clothes to draw attention rather than relying on elaborate set design. The focus remained firmly on silhouette, craft and impact – with fantasy taking centre stage.