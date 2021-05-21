Love Island star Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The reality TV star rose to fame on the 2020 winter series of the ITV2 show, during which she reached the final and placed third.

In April, Jones began updating her 1.1 million fans on Instagram after she discovered a lump on her neck. After being told it was “potentially cancerous” by doctors, the TV personality was admitted to hospital to have it removed, while she had been awaiting her test results.

On Thursday (20 May), Jones revealed on her Instagram Story that the lump had turned out to be cancerous, as she shared a photo of a Macmillan leaflet about “understanding thyroid cancer”.

Encouraging people to “check your lumps”, the 22-year-old wrote: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer.”

Jones said that the tumour had been removed, but that she would be having more surgery to remove the rest of her thyroid and would be keeping her fans updated during her “journey”.

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always,” she continued, adding: “I’ll bounce back stronger.”

Jones shared her diagnosis with her fans (Demi Jones/Instagram)

Jones was supported by her Love Island co-star Shaughna Phillips, who shared a clip of the pair supporting each other while on the show.

“My sweet, gentle, beautiful girl, the same message I was giving you in the video applies today more than ever,” Phillips wrote. “Game face on my girl, you’ve got this.”