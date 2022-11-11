Demi Moore turns 60: The actor’s most iconic style moments

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a career that’s spanned five decades, Demi Moore has delivered some powerful acting performances and become a style icon thanks to memorable fashion moments both on and off-screen.

The actor – who celebrates her 60th birthday on November 11 – signed to Elite Models as a teen, before taking acting classes and landing her first movie role at the age of just 19.

She went on to become one of half of the Nineties’ most famous Hollywood power couple, alongside husband Bruce Willis (the pair later divorced), and has had her fair share of movie hits and misses.

Here are some of Moore’s most iconic fashion and beauty moments from over the years…

St Elmo’s Fire

In the 1985 movie St Elmo’s Fire, Moore played the party girl in a group of recent university graduates – complete with Eighties-style dresses, oodles of jewellery and voluminous, crimped hair.

While not well received by critics, the coming-of-age drama – which also starred Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez – was a big box office success.

Ghost

Five years later, Moore landed a role in one of the biggest tearjerker films of all time, starring opposite Patrick Swayze in Ghost.

Playing artist Molly Jensen, Moore’s wardrobe consisted of boyish vests, shirts and dungarees, while her formerly long locks were chopped into a super-short crop – a look which daughter Tallulah used as inspiration for her own hair nearly 30 years later.

Vanity Fair cover

Wearing nothing but diamond jewellery, the seven months pregnant star was shot for the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991 by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz with the headline ‘More Demi Moore’.

Taken at the height of Moore’s fame, the controversial photo was widely parodied and discussed in the media, with some claiming it objectified the actor, while others seeing it as an empowering image.

Striptease

Courting controversy again in 1996, Moore became the highest-paid film actress in Hollywood when she starred as an FBI secretary-turned-exotic dancer in black comedy Striptease.

Donning a series of skimpy outfits – including feathered lingerie and a sparkly string bikini – Moore was praised for her raunchy dance performances, but the film was panned by critics.

G.I. Jane

In 1997, Moore embarked on a gruelling training regime to play the first woman to undergo Navy SEAL training in Ridley Scott’s G.I. Jane.

Bulking up for the role, Moore even shaved her long hair into a buzzcut on camera.

Charlie’s Angels

Moore made a return to the big screen in 2003 with Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Appearing opposite Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the action sequel, Moore memorably emerged from the sea in a tiny black bikini.

Royal wedding

Not long before the release of her bestselling memoir Inside Out, Moore surprised royal watchers in 2018 by attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Moore – who is said to be a close friend of Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson – looked elegant in a maroon Stella McCartney dress with matching fascinator, heels and a pouch bag by Gabriella Hearst.