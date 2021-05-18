Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald acknowledges ‘ups and downs’ of life with filmmaker

Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald has acknowledged the “up and downs” of her shared life with the filmmaker in a new interview.

FitzGerald, a landscape designer, spoke to The Irish Independent about Glin Castle, a property the pair took on seven years ago in County Limerick.

In the interview, she also opened up about her relationship with West, starting with their first meeting at Trinity College when they were both students.

“We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal ... But at the end of the summer I left him and he has not let me forget it!” FitzGerald said. “But I couldn’t have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us.”

The couple eventually reunited and married in June 2010.

“There’s something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!” FitzGerald added.

“It’s had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.”

The pair came under scrutiny in October last year after West was photographed in Rome with actor Lily James.

Shortly after the images emerged, West and FitzGerald kissed in front of photographers’ cameras and wrote in a note: “Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”

The Irish Independent piece goes on to note that “whatever rumours of trouble surfaced last year are clearly in the past for the couple”.