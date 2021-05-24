Fans swoon over Drake’s ‘adorable’ son Adonis breaking down in tears at the Billboard Awards

Drake surprised fans by bringing an unexpected guest on stage with him at the Billboard Awards – his three-year-old son Adonis.

The hip-hop artist received the Artist of the Decade award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which took place on Sunday night (23 May).

Drake went on stage to accept the prize and brought with him his young son Adonis, who – unable to handle the crowd of strangers screaming – burst into tears.

“I’m really self-conscious about my music,” said Drake in his acceptance speech. “I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer.

“It’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

The “Hotline Bling” musician concluded his speech with dedications to his friends, long-time collaborators and peers.

Just as the singer began to thank his family, his son burst into tears and tried to make a break for it.

Drake then hoisted his crying son up, and said: “To my beautiful family, and to you,” before kissing Adonis.

Viewers took to Twitter with reactions to the emotional moment.

One person wrote: “I stand by drake’s son being the most adorable little human,” another said: “Not Drake’s son crying… he was so cuteee.”

A third user commented: “Drake’s son was so scared of being on stage in front of a loud crowd at the BBMAs! He was such a little cutie.”

“Awww Drake’s son is so cute and he got a little emotional,” added someone else.