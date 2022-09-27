Eilish McColgan’s top tips for newbie long-distance runners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh off the finish line of the London Big Half 2022, Eilish McColgan is in Switzerland with her partner Michael Rimmer, but the grind is by no means over.

Despite having to pull out of the October London Marathon due to rebound hypoglycemia – a reaction to taking on fuel during long practice runs, she is still passionately championing the joy that can come from long-distance running – for your career, or for fun.

So, if you’ve been inspired by her performance at the Commonwealth Games, The Big Half and the European Championships, here are McColgan’s best tips for taking on your first long-distance race.

You don’t need to change your entire life

Just because you’ve signed up for your first 10k, half marathon or marathon, does not mean you have to totally change your life.

“Don’t change too much, just find enough time to make space for running. You don’t have to diet or restrict yourself, just find an extra half hour to an hour every second day to make space for exercise. Even if that’s just a run-walk, it doesn’t have to be this big lifestyle change. Focus on a small, gradual build up, and once you have a few weeks under your belt, that’s when you catch the running bug,” Polar fitness tracker ambassador McColgan explains.

Running is a great place to get some headspace, she says: “Make the time to do it and you may learn to love it. Just get out in the fresh air and put your trainers on.”

Be mindful of nutrition and supplements

McColgan has been one of several female athletes to speak out in recent months about the difficulties of competing when you have periods to contend with.

“Periods make it more difficult to train as a woman, because we are losing more iron, so I use an iron supplement, preferably a natural one.”

In her view, most people are probably deficient in iron, so taking a supplement may help you have more energy and perform better.

When it comes to diet, however, everything is not as controlled as you would expect for McColgan, and it doesn’t have to be for you, either.

“I don’t follow a strict diet,” she says. “I have to be quite flexible. When we go to a major competition, it’s normally a buffet-style food situation, so you have to be flexible, because food is different everywhere you go. So, for me, carbs and protein are important, as well as making sure I get some good fats. It really is all about moderation.”

The one meal she is always sure to have is “porridge with milk, banana, collagen protein and frozen berries”.

Have a little pre-race caffeine

McColgan likes a shot of coffee, a caffeine shot, or caffeine gum ahead of a race (Alamy/PA)

Many runners swear by a caffeine hit pre-run.

“I avoid it during training, but on race day, a shot of coffee or a caffeine shot helps. I have started using caffeine gum, which is nice, as it doesn’t sit on the stomach,” McColgan adds.

Pace yourself

Excitement and nerves may get the better of you on race day if you’re not careful.

“Over the first 10km of a half marathon, it is easy to get caught up. With the buzz and excitement, you can set off too quick. Using my watch and seeing my speed per mile, I can get an idea of my end goal and how fast I’m going. It gives you a target and helps you know how much energy you’ll need at the end of the race.”

Find community

By finding runners you look up to, and seeking out a sporting community, it will be easier to keep going when training gets tough.

“I really look up to Jo Pavey,” says McColgan.

Jo Pavey is one of McColgan’s inspirations (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

“I watched one of her races before my Commonwealth race and that really inspired me.”

And aside from looking to professional athletes, newbie runners can find support amongst each other, she notes. “Join a group, because that will be such a good motivator. Having someone there one day a week, even just your pal, will make a big difference,” she explains.

Hit an empty tank

There will be low points, she says. All athletes – new or seasoned – will run out of steam.

“Practise hitting an empty tank. The more you get into the zone and push hard, the easier it is to bring that back in a race. There is a special community-aspect of road racing, and people cheering you on is a huge motivator. When I start to get tired over the last couple of miles, the people coming out to cheer is so motivating.”

The Big Half and other races draw motivational crowds (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Have small targets along the run

Breaking your run down will make it easier, particularly if it’s one of your first.

Have a goal of getting halfway, she advises, then break it down into 5km chunks, then break it down even further.

Don’t try anything new on race day

Race day is not the time to change up the routine you have worked hard to get into.

“Don’t try new kit on race day, especially trainers – make sure you are comfortable with everything, from your drinks bottle and gels to clothing. Don’t change anything for race day,” she says.

Eilish McColgan is a sporting ambassador for wearable sports and fitness technology brand Polar. For more information about Polar’s full product range, visit polar.com/uk-en