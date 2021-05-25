Ellen DeGeneres buys back $14m ranch she sold four years ago

Ellen DeGeneres has repurchased her Montecito, California, ranch for $14.3m (£10.08m) after revealing that her famous talk show is coming to an end in the spring of 2022.

According to the property’s records, the sale took place on 23 April.

The 63-year-old American comedian initially purchased the property with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in 2017 for $7.2 (£5.8m) before selling it at a huge profit, for $11m (£7.75m).

The home, also dubbed Rancho San Leandro, is located next to Oprah Winfrey’s estate with the neighbourhood sprawling with homes of other VIPs including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Rob Lowe.

The ranch’s compound spans over 6,700 square feet and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Earlier this month, the talk-show host announced that her famous showThe Ellen DeGeneres Show will be coming to an end next year, after the conclusion of its 19th season.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

DeGeneres has also claimed that media coverage of allegations of a toxic workplace behind the scenes of her talk show felt “too orchestrated”.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie onToday, DeGeneres described the criticism as “very misogynistic”, and denied that the decision to end her show was a result of the controversy.