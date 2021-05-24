Elliot Page shares first topless picture since ‘life-saving’ surgery

Elliot Page has shared a picture of himself shirtless for the first time since undergoing top surgery, a procedure he has described as “life-saving.”

Top surgery for transgender men is a surgical procedure to remove breast tissue.

The 34-year-old Oscar nominee captioned the post "Trans bb's first swim trunks", before adding the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Last month, Page told Oprah Winfrey how much happier he feels after having the procedure and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people.

“I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” said Page.

He added that things like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower and touching his chest made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

Page went on to urge officials to do more to support health care for transgender people and allow them access to sports. Some lawmakers are seeking to ban transgender youth from playing sports that match their gender identity. “Children will die,” Page said. “And it really is that simple.”

He added that the surgery has given him newfound energy “because it it such a freeing, freeing experience.” He continued: “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven’t gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”

Page came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

In March, Page looked back on the moment in an interview with Time, saying: “What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened.”