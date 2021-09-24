Elon Musk says he and Grimes are ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk says he and Grimes have “semi-separated”.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six in a statement on Friday: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes hasn’t publicly commented on the status of her relationship with Musk. The Independent has contacted her representatives for comment.

Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018. They welcomed their first child together, named X Æ A-Xii, in May last year.

More follows...