How to wear this year’s festival fashion trends

With the summer sunshine well and truly here, it is only a matter of time before festival season rolls round.

“Festival fashion dominates the style pages each year,” says shoe expert Paul Donnelly, so whether you’re off to Boomtown or Boardmasters, there’s no better time than a festival to have a play around with your wardrobe.

Be it experimenting with accessories or mustering up the courage to wear something a little bit outrageous for a change, festival fashion is this perfect time to shake things up. And here’s how…

Frills and ruffles

With part two of Bridgerton season three coming out this month, it’s only natural that frills and ruffles are on trend. So make your outfit just a little bit fancy this season and add a feminine touch. Be it with a dress, frilly collar or floaty skirt, there are many ways to try out this style.

Don’t know where to start?

“Search for tops or dresses with ruffled sleeves or hemlines, as well as skirts with tiered layers for a dramatic effect, ” says Bonnie Zhao, head of user product and business at AliExpress UK.

“Pair these pieces with simple accessories to let the frills take centre stage.”

Monsoon Myla Geometric Print Dress in Blue, £85

Chunky boots

Chunky boots have always been in. From Lara Croft to Black Widow, badass women in action movies have been rocking them since the dawn of time. And, there’s a reason for it. Not only do they look good, they’re also practical. The truth about festivals is that they’re often quite gross. Be it mud, using the dreaded portaloos or jumping around in a mosh pit, it helps to have a sturdy pair of boots to hand.

Celebs are getting wise to the trend too. “The category is: comfort,” model Hailey Bieber wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a mirror selfie of her outfit for Coachella this year which featured a pair of chunky ankle boots.

“Chunky boots are a popular choice for festival-goers for their practicality and style points,” says Donnelly, working with brand Heavenly Feet.

“They are an essential addition to any festival outfit, you can opt for classic black boots or experiment with metallics, which are a huge trend this season.”

Heavenly Feet Justina2 Ankle Boots in Black, £62.95

Sheer fashion

Dare to bare! From Emily Ratajkowski’s revealing see-through ensemble to actor Phoebe Dynevor’s custom Victoria Beckham gown, sheer was everywhere at the Met Gala this year. But it’s a fashion statement that can not only be pulled off on the red carpet.

The perfect addition to your festival wardrobe, “Whether you go for a classic mesh top with your favourite brightly coloured bikini top underneath, or an ultra-cool transparent maxi skirt to dance the night away in, the secret to nailing this look is in the accessorising,” says fashion and jewellery expert, Ben Roberts, managing director of Clogau.

PLT Label Off White Sheer Panel Detail Ruched Bodycon Dress, £23 (was £28), Pretty Little Thing

Cowboy-core

Giddy up festival goers, because cowboy-core is the biggest trend this season. Maybe it was Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken in matching western outfits that did it, but the cowboy-inspired trend has been everywhere lately and festival season is the perfect time to hop on this rodeo.

“The cowboy trend has been gaining momentum for a number of years, and with Beyonce’s iconic Cowboy Carter, it’s not going to slow down anytime soon,” says Zhao.

“This year it’s going to be bigger than ever, as not only are stars buying into the trends, but its versatility means anyone can get involved.”

The good news is, all you need is a cowboy hat, a fringed jacket or a necktie to nail this festival trend. Yeehaw!

Oliver Bonas Metallic Gold Leather Tall Western Cowboy Boots, £150

Boho chic

Thought Boho was out? Think again. The Sixties trend is back and bigger than ever this year for festival season. The floaty and loose style is the perfect way to stay cool and prevent sunburn while catching your favourite bands.

“Channelling your inner Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella or Florence Welch is a timeless festival trend, and definitely one we expect to see make a return this festival season,” says Roberts.

“If you want to look your best for the ‘summer of love’, I’d recommend picking up anything with fringe detailing, crochet panelling or made from a floaty and gauzy material like linen.”

Accessorize Leather Fringe Cross-Body Bag in Tan, £35

Tie-dye revival

In the wave of Noughties nostalgia, tie-dye is also making a comeback this summer. The perfect festival fashion statement is back, and best of all, you can do it at home for free. Simply grab some old white clothes, a bag of dye, some rubber brands, and get creative.

“Its colourful and psychedelic patterns evoke a sense of nostalgia while offering a fun and vibrant look that’s perfect for music festivals,” says Zhao.

“Pair with denim or neutral pieces to balance out the boldness of the tie-dye patterns.”

FatFace Tie Dye Tammy Dress, £65