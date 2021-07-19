Law & Order SVU star Isaiah Stokes charged with murder for ‘brazen afternoon shooting’

Law & Order: SVU star Isaiah Stokes has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder.

The 41-year-old is accused of firing a gun into a parked car in Queens, New York City, killing the man inside, Tyrone Jones.

The actor is known for his work in multiple other high-profile TV shows, including Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, Louie and The Americans.

Most recently, Stokes appeared in the sixth season of Power, starring opposite Omari Hardwick in the hit crime drama series.

According to a press release from the office of Queens district attorney Melinda Katz, as reported by Vulture, Stokes was indicted on Friday (16 July).

As per the charges, video surveillance taken from 7 February shows Stokes allegedly firing 11 gunshots into a parked vehicle in New York City, killing Jones who was sitting inside. Jones was 37 years old.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighbourhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm, said Katz in the press release. She went on to call the incident a “brazen afternoon shooting”.

Stokes was arraigned on Friday (16 July) on one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

If convicted, the actor faces up to 25 years to life in prison. His next court date is scheduled for today (19 July).