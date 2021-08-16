Jada Pinkett Smith gets a Hindu goddess tattooed on her forearm

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed that her latest tattoo is of the Indian goddess Sita, who is described as the daughter of Bhumi (the earth).

On Sunday (15 August), the 49-year-old actor posted a photograph in a green jumpsuit with the arm tattoo on display.

In the caption, Pinkett-Smith said she plans on covering her entire arm with tattoos by the age of 60.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!” she wrote. “Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without.”

The other hashtags in the Red Table Talk host’s caption are of African goddess Oshun, Arabian goddess Alla, and the bodhisattva of great compassion Quan Yin.

The talk show host’s new ink is placed directly above a tattoo of three lotuses, matching with her daughter Willow.

Last month, the Girls Trip star shaved her head following an inspirational talk with her daughter, writing on Instagram that “Willow made me do it”.

In a 2018 episode of The Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith opened up about her battle with alopecia, describing the sudden hair loss she experienced as “terrifying”.

Speaking to her mother Adrienne, the actor recalled losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower one day.

She explained how her condition, which doctors have yet to identify the cause of, prompted her to cut all her hair off.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said. “Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.”

Despite undergoing a series of medical tests, the actor explained that specialists have been unable to diagnose the cause of her alopecia, though she suspects it might be due to stress.

According to the NHS, common causes of hair loss can include iron deficiency and weight loss; it could also be a sign of underlying health conditions. Patients are advised to see their doctor if they develop sudden bald patches, hair falling out in clumps, and/or an itchy scalp.