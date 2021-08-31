Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, has been spotted alongside Ben Affleck in a new advertisement for a sports betting app.

The pop star’s mother makes a surprise cameo in the commercial for WynnBet, which is directed by Affleck and stars NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and actor Melvin Gregg.

Affleck and Lopez began seeing each other romantically earlier this year, having previously dated from 2002 to 2004.

In the ad, Rodríguez is seen playing two slot machines at the same time while delivering a line (“C’mon Lupe! You can do this, girl, just like the slots in St. Louis!”) as the Argo star walks by.

Lopez has previously described her mother as a “huge gambler”, and told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Rodríguez had once taken home $2.4m from an Atlantic City casino back in 2004.

“I knew something had happened,” recalled Lopez. “I said, ‘Ma, what’s wrong?’ and she said, ‘I won $2.4m.’

“She started screaming at the top of her lungs. Crazy. And I was like, ‘What?’ On the slots of all things.”

Affleck and Lopez reportedly got back together in April this year and officially confirmed the relationship in July, following Lopez and Affleck’s break-ups with baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and actor Ana De Armas respectively.