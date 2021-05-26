Jimmy Kimmel reignites Ted Cruz Twitter spat by calling him ‘a moist, gelatinous tubeworm’

Host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Ted Cruz on his show by mocking the US Senator for his arguably homophobic reaction to a US Army recruitment ad and calling him “a moist, gelatinous tubeworm.”

Kimmel’s reaction was set off after Cruz retweeted a side-by-side correlation of a Russian military recruitment ad and a US Army ad based on the genuine story of a female trooper who was raised by two mothers with the caption: “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

The 53-year-old comedian said during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (25 May): “Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the ass of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating. Primarily because Ted Cruz is not human.”

“He is a moist, gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks,” he added.

Soon after Kimmel’s remark, the American politician took to Twitter to fire shots back at him.

He said: “@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy. Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass. He has to live with that...forever. Rematch, punk?”

Ted Cruz Trolls the Army, Trump Scams Taxpayers & Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Horrid Holocaust Comment

Cruz was referring to a one-on-one basketball game dubbed “The Blobfish Basketball Classic” they played for charity in 2018 in which he won by just two points.

Instead of agreeing to the rematch proposed by the politician, Kimmel responded back with a one-liner burn.

He said: “Oh Ted... you get so sad after you masturbate.”

Kimmel also addressed Cruz’s tweet on his show on Wednesday saying: “We were attacked last night, we were hit by another devastating Ted Cruz Twitter strike.”

“Once again I found myself in a squabble with the senate’s least favourite senator Ted Cruz,” he said while laughingly mentioning how he started the spat.

Kimmel continued by referring to Cruz as Trump’s “Theon Greyjoy” — a fictional character from the Game of Thrones tortured by the sadistic Ramsey Snow who wanted someone to hurt for his amusement.

The comedian also mentioned the basketball game by stating how “neither one of them had anything to be proud of as far as that game is concerned” as they ended up missing more shots than they scored.

“There’s nothing to boast about,” he added.