Joanna Lumley makes surprise dramatic appearance at London Fashion Week

Joanna Lumley made a surprise appearance on the first day of London Fashion Week.

During the Completedworks show, the British actress, who recently starred in the Netflix series Fool Me Once, performed a moving monologue, with props including a metallic bed, the brand’s bow crossbody bag, a stack of magazines and burnt toast.

Lumley’s hair was pinned up in an updo and she wore loose cream trousers and a matching top, paired with Adidas Sambas in a nude and white colourway and silver jewellery – presumably from Completedworks.

After the presentation, Lumley told British Vogue her style ethos: “I think the whole thing about fashion is if you can’t go badly wrong, you’ll never go really right.”

Lumley started her career as a model, so this isn’t her first run-in with fashion – she famously played stylish ex-model and fashion director Patsy Stone in long-running British sit-com Absolutely Fabulous.

Off-screen, Lumley has a long-standing relationship with British heritage fashion house Burberry – she modelled for the label in the 1970s and appeared at a pop-up for its new Harrods takeover earlier this month.

She also hosted the third annual Fashion For The Brave event at London’s Dorchester Hotel in 2013, where there was an auction and runway show to raise money for wounded soldiers.

Completedworks is a British accessories brand founded by artistic director Anna Jewsbury, whose pieces have been worn by celebrities including Jodie Comer, Naomie Harris and Emma Watson.

The brand – which puts an emphasis on sustainability – showed its autumn/winter 2024 collection on the first day of London Fashion Week, and was joined on the schedule by designers like Paul Costelloe, Sinéad O’Dwyer, Mark Fast and Bora Aksu.

Model and royal Lady Amelia Windsor was spotted on the front row at the autumn/winter Bora Aksu show, looking pretty in pink. She wore a baby pink satin frilly dress that was accentuated with lace and bows, which is very much in line with the brand’s signature aesthetic.

On the runway, Turkish fashion designer Bora Aksu’s latest offering was a modern take on vintage fashion, with layered lace dresses in pastel, metallic and muted tones dominating the collection.

Canadian-born, London-based designer Mark Fast showcased vibrant outfits for his autumn/winter 2024 collection, including shearling coats, bright pops of knitwear and Noughties-inspired denim pieces.

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Bobby Brazier was spotted on the front row wearing a plain black T-shirt, denim jeans and brown suede boots, next to model Delphi Primrose.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also watched the show, wearing a black denim matching jacket and maxi skirt, with knee-high boots.