Jojo Siwa tells Demi Lovato that their music video was a ‘gay awakening’

Jojo Siwa has revealed Demi Lovato’s music video played a part in her “gay awakening”.

The singer and YouTube personality – real name Joelle Joanie Siwa – opened up about her sexuality during yesterday’s (14 July) appearance on Lovato’s podcast 4D with Demi Lovato.

Siwa came out as gay in January earlier this year on social media, with fans sending her messages of encouragement and support. The post itself received 1.2 million likes on Twitter.

Speaking to Lovato, the 18-year-old said: “I’ve been figuring out my ‘gay awakenings’ recently.”

She continued: “I think I realised that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan’s performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them.”

Dewan – best known for her role in Step Up – performed to Ginuwine’s “Pony” on the show in 2016.

The former Dance Moms star added that she was also “a little too interested” after noticing fellow dancer Jojo Gomez in Lovato’s music video for their 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer”.

Lovato – who revealed they were nonbinary in May earlier this year – said that the song was also important for their coming out story too as it allowed them to introduce their sexuality to the world without having to be explicit about it.

“I didn’t come out until 2017,” said the singer. “But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2015, 2015. So that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out but…’”

In April, Siwa clarified that she is “technically pansexual”, adding that she “always just says gay because it just kind of covers it. Or queer because I think the keyword is cool”.