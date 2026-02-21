Julien Macdonald proves the ‘king of glamour’ is back at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julien Macdonald made a high-shine return to London Fashion Week, staging his autumn/winter 2026 comeback on the interior rooftop of The Shard with a collection that reaffirmed his reputation as fashion’s self-styled “king of glamour”.

Perched high above the capital, guests nursed martinis as the Welsh designer sent out a procession of sequinned, sculpted silhouettes against the glittering night skyline.

Singer Ella Eyre was among those seated front row, watching as Macdonald delivered a show steeped in his signature high-octane energy.

It marked Macdonald’s first London Fashion Week runway since restructuring his business in 2023, and the message was unmistakable: unapologetic, maximalist glamour is back.

Macdonald, 54, who launched his label in 1997 and has previously held high-profile roles at Chanel and Givenchy, has long been synonymous with red-carpet showstoppers. His return leaned fully into that legacy, delivering a collection of high-impact eveningwear designed for drama rather than understatement.

The show opened with fluid, body-skimming gowns in metallic tones, including a liquid gold halter-neck dress that plunged dramatically at the front and twisted into a draped, thigh-split skirt.

The silhouette elongated the body, the fabric catching the light with every step, evoking the kind of paparazzi-ready moment Macdonald’s celebrity clientele – from Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez – have made their own.

Sequins were deployed liberally across the collection. A sharply cut, long-sleeved column dress in burnished bronze shimmered under the spotlights, its structured shoulders lending to Macdonald’s siganture statuesque quality.

Elsewhere, micro silhouettes dominated: a black, crystal-embellished two-piece with sheer shorts and cut-out detailing left little to the imagination, styled with pared-back heels to keep the focus on the body.

Feathers, which have been trending on the runway, gave a theatrical flourish to the collection.

A mint-green, crystal-studded bodysuit was paired with a matching feathered robe that trailed behind the model, its texture softening the overt sensuality of the barely-there base layer.

In another look, a sheer black gown with feathered hem detailing glided down the runway, balancing transparency with movement.

There was little concession to winter in the traditional sense. Despite the autumn/winter billing, Macdonald’s world remains resolutely summer – or at least permanently party-bound.

Backless gowns, plunging necklines and high-cut bodysuits dominated, with sheer panels and strategic cut-outs forming a recurring motif. One pale green, sequin-drenched gown featured a deep V neckline gathered at the waist and a front slit that revealed just enough leg, merging red-carpet polish with beach-club ease.

The setting at The Shard amplified the excitement for this comeback show. With London’s skyline twinkling beyond the glass, the show felt less like a seasonal presentation and more like a celebration – a statement of resilience and return.

If much of this season’s schedule has leaned into restraint then Macdonald offered a fun alternative of high-octane, unapologetic, old-school glamour.

The designer has signalled a shift towards a more accessible luxury ready-to-wear model, focusing on versatile embellished pieces. While the collection remained firmly in the eveningwear sphere, several looks – streamlined sequinned dresses and sharply cut cocktail numbers – suggested a commercial sensibility beneath the glitz.

Macdonald was named British Fashion Designer of the Year in 2001 and appointed chief designer at Givenchy the same year, succeeding Alexander McQueen. More than two decades later, his formula of sequins, skin and skimpy silhouettes remains largely unchanged.

Julien Macdonald’s return delivered something of a jolt of joy above the London skyline.