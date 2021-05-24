Justin Bieber shares new look on Instagram after shaving off controversial dreadlocks

Justin Bieber has unveiled a new look following the controversy surrounding his dreadlocks style.

The pop singer was hit by accusations of cultural appropriation in April, after he posted photos of himself on social media that showed his hair in dreadlocks.

Bieber, 27, had previously faced criticism when he was pictured with his hair in cornrows in 2016.

“Cultural appropriation is about the power dynamic. When people with power and privilege decide to 'validate' customs and traditions that oppressed people have long been marginalised for by saying 'This is the hot new thing,' then we have serious problems,” writer and speaker Feminista Jones told CNN in 2016.

Stephanie Cohen, co-founder and legal and political organiser at the Halo Collective, a natural hair organisation, told The Guardian in April: “When I see a white person in mainstream media sporting a black hairstyle, it makes me angry.

“I’m angry because this standard does not exist when a black person simply wears their hair in this way. You can’t just wear something so historically significant and ignore the struggles behind what the hairstyle purports,” she said.

While Bieber did not directly address the backlash to his most recent style, continuing to wear his hair in dreadlocks through most of May, he has now appeared with a shaved head in new photos on Instagram.

He was pictured with the new look in an image with his wife, Hailey Bieber, captioning the post: “Happy Sunday.”

A number of his famous friends commented on his appearance, with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder writing: “SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH.”

“Looks good bro,” wrote fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo.

Just seven hours before Bieber’s latest post, he had shared another photo with his hair still in dreadlocks, where he was seen attending the launch party for Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818.

Jenner herself has faced multiple allegations of cultural appropriation, including for her 818 campaign that showed her in Mexico dressed in jeans, braids and an oversized shirt with a cowboy hat slung around her neck.

Jenner has since limited or disabled comments on her Intsagram page that promote her whisky brand.

Bieber was among a number of famous faces to attend her launch party, along with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.