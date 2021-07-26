Justin Timerlake responds to fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass’s subtle dig

Justin Timberlake has responded to fellow former *NSYNC member Lance Bass’s subtle dig.

Bass – who was part of the Nineties boy band alongside Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – poked fun at Timberlake in a TikTok video of himself dancing accompanied by the caption: “When JT finally responds to my text.”

He added: “It’s the little things.”

Timberlake has since responded to the remark, stating that his “unavailability” is due to being a father.

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” wrote the singer, adding a laughing emoji.

Bass replied: “Touché.”

The exchange appears to be a result of a prank that Bass pulled on his fellow *NSYNC members last week.

Bass called each of the three singers on FaceTime before abruptly leaving the call by claiming that he is too busy to talk and asking them to call him later.

Although Fatone, Chasez and Kirkpatrick all answered Bass’s call, Timberlake failed to answer the phone.

Last week, Bass’s husband, Michael Turchin, defended Bass for his previous comments about Britney Spears’ conservatorship in which he said that people should “trust the system”.

Turchin recently used Twitter to defend Bass against the continuing criticism he receives for his earlier remarks, claiming that those once close to Spears in the Nineties, including Bass, were “being told lies” about her situation.