Celebrities: they’re just like us. That includes having bad habits. Some may bite their nails, others may leave clothes on the floor but for Orlando Bloom - he leaves floss everywhere.

In an interview with Heart Radio to promote her new single, W.I.G., Katy Perry revealed her fiancé’s worst habit.

“He loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting,” Perry said. “But he leaves the floss everywhere. On the side of my bed, in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like ‘there [are] bins everywhere!’”

Perry, currently performing for her Las Vegas residency, said she’s “done her best” to try and break the actor of his habit.

While there are certainly worse habits to have, Bloom’s floss trail left many people shocked and disgusted.

One person said they’d rather have no partner than one who leaves their floss around.

Bloom’s love for flossing may be worth it in the end since Perry said he has “brilliant teeth”. The couple seems to share a love of oral hygiene. Back in 2021, Perry reportedly brushed her teeth six times a day to prevent cavities.

Although Bloom’s 45th birthday just passed, perhaps his next birthday could include a water pick - all the benefits of brilliant teeth with no floss trail.