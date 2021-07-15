Keanu Reeves has been hailed as a “true gentleman” after a viral clip of him giving up his subway seat resurfaced.

The video was recently shared by the pop culture Instagram account Cinemonkeys, where it has earned more than 40,000 likes.

It dates back to 2011, when a YouTube user shared the clip on the platform.

The video features Reeves, a decade into his Matrix fame, sitting in the New York City subway.

After he notices a woman carrying a hefty bag, he points to his seat, asking her if she wants to sit down. The woman accepts the offer, at which point Reeves gets up to let her sit onto the spot he was occupying.

Reeves then goes to stand nearby, holding onto a subway pole and carrying a bag of his own.

The video has been watched more than 27 million times and is well known online. It was one of the elements brought up in a 2019 Time magazine piece analysing Reeves’s status as “the Internet’s soul mate”.

After the clip resurfaced on Instagram, people praised the star in the comments section, celebrating his polite and understated demeanour.

“This guy is something else,” one person wrote.

“I love him in every single way,” someone else commented.

“A true gentleman,” another person said.

Reeves was seen recently in Bill & Ted Face the Music and will reprise his role as Neo in an upcoming fourth Matrix film expected for release in December 2021. He will also return as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled for release in 2022.