Kim Kardashian tested positive for Covid days after returning from private island retreat

Kim Kardashian revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 along with her children and struggled to prepare for a bar exam last year.

The founder of SKIMS drew criticism last October for celebrating her 40th birthday with a large group on a private island during the pandemic.

According to BuzzFeed, Kardashian began experiencing Covid symptoms the week before her exam, which is said to have taken place on 17 November.

The reality TV star took to Twitter on Friday to deny reports stating that the family contracted the virus from their island trip.

She wrote: “Nobody caught Covid from the trip.”

“Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him,” she explained.

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model said: “We’re supposed to be doing 12-hour study sessions every day leading up to the test, and I’ve just been feeling so sick and so just awful with Covid that I can hardly even get out of bed and study,” while listing all the symptoms she was experiencing.

She said that this was the “hardest thing” she’s ever had to do. “I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test,” she said.

“I feel really confident about that. If I do pass, it’s a miracle, because I had Covid,” she said.

In a latest post, the KKW Beauty founder wrote on social media that she didn’t pass the bar exam, but she is not “giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.”