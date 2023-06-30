Former Apprentice star creates ‘world’s largest AI-generated billboard’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man known for flying 4,000 miles to track down a thief who stole his AirPods is at it again – and this time, he’s baring all.

With artificial intelligence technology on the rise, former Apprentice contestant, Lewis Ellis, is on a mission to find out if robots are going to come for our jobs.

In a bizarre experiment, the 32-year-old, who is no stranger to unusual projects – having previously auctioned off his bum cheek for the highest bidder to choose a tattoo – he used ChatGPT to re-create an image for a billboard.

The giant billboard, featured at Victoria Warehouse in Lewis’ hometown of Manchester, shows the entrepreneur stark naked – as a mermaid. He used the famous Burt Reynolds Cosmo center-fold for the main image and asked ChatGPT to “create the content”.

The result of Ellis’s experiment into the power of AI (SWNS)

“Whatever it creates, that goes live,” Lewis says in a YouTube video.

“I’m not sure if it’s a good idea, I’m not sure if it’s going to be a complete waste of time but I guess we’ll find out.”

Measuring in at 17.6m x 17.4 billboard, it is believed to be the second largest in Europe – however, Lewis believes it is the “world’s largest AI-generated billbo”. The Apprentice star photoshops his face and tattoos onto the nude Reynolds.

The billboard went live at 9 am on Wednesday (21 June) and… it’s definitely interesting.

Lewis said: ”I was silly to assume that AI would pull it together for me – I won’t really have to do much.

”Turns out it’s way harder than I thought.

”And it looks so bad.”

The sorry-looking AI-generated advert morphed the image of Lewis and Burt Reynolds into the sea creature.

In the background, there is a cartoon drawing of a lighthouse and beach.

The sign reads: “Feast your eyes on this tragic masterpiece.

”The world’s largest AI-generated billboard.

”AI is going to take over the world.

”That may be true… but it’s not going to be today.”

The billboard ad is a recreation of his company, Hussel Marketing’s previous marketing campaign.

Lewis took his inspiration for the experiment from the likes of McDonald’s, Burger King and Subway, with the brands using ChatGPT for recent ads.

To make it even harder, he gave himself just 24 hours to complete the challenge.

The entrepreneur certainly isn’t shy in pushing the boundaries of what is possible and using technology to do so.

In the past, he has shelled out £2,300 on flights, accommodation and food to fly 4,000 miles to track down his headphones, saying his mum describes him as “mental”.

He told Jam Press: “We had no real plan but just hoped to find them again.

“The fact you can track tiny headphones around the world is unbelievable.

“I didn’t really expect to get them back and I joked that flying to Doha to get them is the pettiest thing I’ve ever done.

“But it’s just great that we managed to find them – and now I don’t need to buy a new pair!”

What does the marketing guru have up his sleeve next? It’s anyone’s guess.

But one thing is certain – AI bots aren’t going to take over his job just yet.