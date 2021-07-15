Machine Gun Kelly has revealed he kept a poster of Megan Fox in his childhood bedroom, years before he and the actor started dating.

The rapper made the comments during a recent interview with GQ.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, “hung a poster of Megan Fox in his bedroom” as a teenager, the magazine wrote, noting that “at least one classmate recalls him vowing he'd marry her one day”.

“It was the GQ poster, right?” Baker asked Fox during the interview. He then confirmed: “It was from her GQ shoot. So that’s some full-circle s***.”

Fox and Baker confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after rumours surfaced that they were dating.

Baker has a daughter from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until May 2020, when the pair announced their separation. She and Green have three children together.

In a recent interview with guest host Arsenio Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox said she and Baker coordinate their outfits before going out.

“He’s such a flamboyant dresser that I can’t pull off the sweatpants and yoga gear anymore,” she said. “I have to elevate myself to his level. He’s always covered in grommets, zippers, sequins, everything’s pink, everything’s glowing. He’s always coming off of a stage, so I have to match what he’s doing.”