Megan Fox has clarified her comments about Donald Trump after they sparked confusion among fans.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (12 July), Fox recalled her recent experience attending the UFC 264 match in Las Vegas.

“I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” said the actor. “He had like 30 secret service with him.”

The 35-year-old told guest host Arsenio Hall: “He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Following the episode’s broadcast, Fox’s remarks were interpreted by some fans as support for the former US president.

The Jennifer’s Body star has since clarified her comments in a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday night (14 July), stating that her description of Trump as a “legend” was an “observable fact” and “not my opinion”.

“I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” said Fox. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

The actor continued: “The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue.”

“That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,” she said.

The New Girl star added that the quick criticism of her remarks are the result of an “uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality”.

Elsewhere during the interview, Fox also revealed that she took the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca while in Costa Rica with her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.