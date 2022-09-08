Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize

The singer is nominated for his third solo album. By Katie Wright.

Katie Wright
Thursday 08 September 2022 13:08
Harry Styles (Alamy/PA)
Harry Styles (Alamy/PA)

Battling it out against the likes of Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Self Esteem, Harry Styles is up for this year’s Mercury Prize, having received his first nomination for his third solo album, Harry’s House.

The singer and actor – who set the internet ablaze this week when a video emerged from the Venice Film Festival appearing to show him spitting on Don’t Worry Darling costar Chris Pine (something Pine denied and Styles joked about afterward) – won’t be performing at the awards ceremony, as he’s currently on tour in the US.

Fans won’t get the chance to pore over a new onstage ensemble, but the former One Direction star has given us plenty of epic fashion moments so far this year.

Ahead of the Mercury Prize result on September 8, here are some of Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022…

Recommended

The blue suit

(Alamy/PA)

Somewhat overshadowed by the viral video incident, Styles donned a sharp-shouldered custom suit by the 28-year-old’s go-to designer, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, for the Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice.

The double-breasted jacket and trousers were paired with a pale blue shirt, with an exaggerated Seventies-style collar and white boots.

The pinstripe jacket

Earlier the same day at a photocall, Styles was serving Great Gatsby realness in a cream pinstripe jacket from his collaboration collection with Gucci, HA HA HA, paired with flared navy trousers, a white vest and a natty blue neckscarf.

The purple jumpsuit

(Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Styles showed off his trademark androgynous aesthetic in a fabulous sleeveless jumpsuit embellished with purple sequinned panels.

The stripy look

(Alamy/PA)

In a rare non-Gucci outfit, the singer swapped sequins for stripes for a live appearance at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, choosing a lime, black and brown all-in-one by British designer JW Anderson.

The album cover

Recommended

Another triumph of androgynous fashion, for the Harry’s House album cover Styles chose a white blouse by designer Molly Goddard, teamed with flared jeans and ballet shoes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in