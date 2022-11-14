Jump to content

Michelle Obama names her current favourite TV shows and music

The former US First Lady shared which pop culture elements help her focus when she’s feeling overwhelmed

Inga Parkel
Monday 14 November 2022 19:40
Michelle Obama says her mother made her birthday cake 'every year'

Michelle Obama has revealed what music and TV shows help her feel grounded when she’s overwhelmed.

In the former US First Lady’s second book, titled The Light We Carry, she includes helpful strategies for how to stay hopeful and balanced amidst uncertain times.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, ahead of its Tuesday (15 November) release date, Obama shared the pop culture elements in which she currently seeks refuge.

“Love music. I keep my headphones in my ear. It is the motivating soundtrack to my world for sure,” she said. “I mean, before I’m about to walk in here, there’s music playing in my hold. It calms me down. It gets me focused. It revs me up.”

Obama continued: “Beyoncé's Renaissance is on the top of my playlist right now. I'm loving her new album! There's this young jazz, blue-eyed soul kid, Jarrod Lawson, that I'm loving. I love H.E.R., Jon Batiste, his latest album, I'm loving that.”

When asked about her favourite TV binges, she listed The Empress, Grown-ish and Donald Glover’s Atlanta.

“I didn’t binge Descendant, but I watched Descendant. Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive, that was pretty powerful. I was hooked from start to finish! But that’s not a binge because that’s a movie.”

“Oh Grown-ish!” she exclaimed.

“It’s like this is the thing about streaming, right? I love Black-ish, Grown-ish, but I thought the Grown-ish season was off. And then I was thumbing through, and I was like, ‘There’s a whole season I missed!’”

Obama then shared that she and her family “really love Abbott Elementary. It’s so fresh and thoughtful – it’s so easy to sit on the couch and watch it together”.

The Light We Carry will be available to purchase on Tuesday (15 November).

