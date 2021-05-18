Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s sprawling LA farmhouse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have given a rare glimpse inside their sprawling Los Angeles farmhouse-inspired home in a new photoshoot for Architectural Digest.

The couple spent five years renovating the six-acre property in Beverly Hills, which they’ve named ‘KuKu Farms’, going so far as to dig a well to irrigate the land and planting and harvesting their own corn during the Covid lockdown.

“We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades that was then converted into a house,” Kutcher told the magazine. “But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

The couple - who have two children together - settled on an aesthetic by creating individual Pinterest boards before commissioning architect Howard Backen of Backen & Gillam Architects.

“When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 per cent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard,” said Kutcher.

The expansive property features a main farm-style house connected to a guesthouse and entertainment barn, in addition to a barbeque pavilion.

Although the aesthetic is generally rustic, the entertainment barn also features a 10-foot-tall crystal chandelier. “We thought it would be funny to have this incredibly opulent thing hanging in a barn,” said Kunis. “It kind of takes the piss out of the property.”