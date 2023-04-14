For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

YouTube star MrBeast has responded to the wave of transphobia against his friend and collaborator Chris Tyson after they announced they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) last week.

The internet celebrity – real name Jimmy Donaldson – is the most popular YouTuber in the world with over 140 million subscribers and is known for big money giveaways and Hollywood production-level stunts.

On Twitter on Thursday (13 April), Donaldson responded to a user who posted about a recent video from YouTuber SunnyV2 titled “Why Chris Will Soon Be a Nightmare for MrBeast”.

The video, which already has more than three million views, claims that Tyson’s feminine appearance will “soon be a nightmare” for Donaldson.

“Yeah, this is getting absurd,” Donaldson wrote in response. “Chris isn’t my ‘nightmare’ he’s my f***en friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

Tyson, who is a regular fixture in MrBeast’s videos, said on 5 April that informed-consent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) had “saved my life and many others’ lives”.

“The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me,” Tyson tweeted. “Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Earlier this week, Insider reported that TikTok had removed eight videos about Tyson flagged by the publication for violating its community policy against hateful behaviour.

Earlier this year, Donaldson responded to criticism over a viral video in which he helped 1,000 people get access to sight-restoring cataract surgeries.

The YouTuber’s other stunts have included creating a real-life version of Squid Game by inviting 456 random players to compete in a tournament offering a $456,000 (£342,000) cash prize for the winner.