Naomi Campbell dazzles in beaded dress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show

Naomi Campbell made a surprise appearance and walked the runway at Burberry’s 2024 winter London Fashion Week show.

The British supermodel, 53, who has modelled for the luxury British fashion house throughout her career, wore a charcoal grey strapless maxi dress, with beaded tassel fringing that made it sparkle.

She wore her hair in its signature style – bone straight, very long, and parted down the middle.

Other famous faces from across sport, fashion and entertainment were also in attendance – including British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, supermodel Jourdan Dunn and long-distance runner Mo Farah.

Bridgeton’s Jonathan Bailey, American actress Gabrielle Union and British screen star Olivia Colman were all also present.

The show took place at London’s Victoria Park, in a huge marquee with the signature Burberry check design – in an emerald green, gold, white and brown colourway – on top. Both menswear and womenswear were featured.

It’s the third time Burberry’s creative director, Bradford-born Daniel Lee has decided on an outdoor space as the setting for the event. He previously chose Kennington Park for his first show, and then the Highbury Fields in north London for his second.

And his third collection at the helm of the iconic British heritage brand, since taking over from his predecessor Riccardo Tisci in September 2022, focused mainly on outerwear and winter favourites.

After the lights went out and music started playing – Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black was played twice – the first model emerged wearing a different take on the classic Burberry trench coat, with buttons on the right-hand side.

There were also shearling, military-inspired and tailored coats – one with a huge feathered collar and a squiggly zip.

Other models wore a parka coat with the Burberry print as the lining, and a bold fur gilet with a capital B emblem plastered on the side, with a Burberry scarf over their heads.

But a boxy oversized khaki pinstriped suit almost stole the show. And so did the different variations of spilt-leg trousers, flowy maxi skirts with high slits, turtle-neck tops with elongated feathers on the shoulders, and a leopard print silk blouse.

Of course, accessories were also incorporated into the looks, including the Burberry silk scarf that was worn over some of the model’s head, and satchel and duffle bags.