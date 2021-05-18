Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib in biking accident

During Monday’s episode of The Voice, Nick Jonas revealed that “he cracked a rib” in a biking accident over the weekend.

According to a report in TMZ, the singer was hospitalised on Saturday 15 May and returned home the next day.

When host Carson Daly asked the 28-year-old singer how he’s feeling, Jonas responded back saying: “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises.”

“I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,” he said.

The “Death Do Us Part” singer didn’t release any details about how he got into the accident, however, he did attempt to crack a joke about his injuries.

He said: “Blake (Shelton), please don’t make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh,” to which Shelton responded by humorously accusing Jonas of “trying to get sympathy votes.”

The Jonas brother is on the judges' panel for the ongoing season of the reality show.

Singer Ariana Grande will replace him for the next season.

A user wrote on Twitter: “Bless you Nick! Going to work so soon tells me how serious you take your job and what a professional you are Nick! I’ve broken ribs before and it’s very painful and takes a long time to totally heal! Take care of yourself!”

The music artist released his fourth music album “Spaceman” earlier this year.

“I’m quibbling about this on a track that promotes the caviar & Pringles combo. To be honest, this album is more Pringles than caviar. But it’s comfortingly moreish. When it comes to the Jonas boys, it seems that once you pop, you can’t stop,” Helen Brown of The Independent said of the album, and rated it three out of five stars.

The singer is likewise set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday 23 May for the very first time.