Fan’s reaction caught on video as OJ Simpson leans in for a kiss

OJ Simpson has gone viral after a video appeared on TikTok showing a woman rejecting a kiss from the controversial former athlete.

The former actor and NFL star was partying in Las Vegas with a woman who can be heard saying “OJ baby, he’s out.”

Simpson, who was acquitted of charges of murdering his ex-wife Nicole in an infamous 1995 trial, then moved in on the woman for a kiss to which she awkwardly recoiled.

Simpson was convicted of robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence.

A number of comments were left beneath the TikTok video making reference to Simpson’s criminal trial which was dubbed “trial of the century”.

One user wrote “If the kiss don’t miss, then you must dismiss” making reference to a much parodied line by Simpson’s defence attorney Johnny Cochrane.

Simpson is living in Las Vegas after saying he now avoids Los Angeles, the city of his ex-wife’s murder: “I have trouble with LA. People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

He has also speculated that he knows who killed his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman: “I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know? I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Simpson was an NFL running back with the Buffalo Bills between 1969 and 1977 before playing for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons. He is considered one of the greatest American footballers in history and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After the conclusion of his sporting career, Simpson started acting in movies and commentating on NFL games.