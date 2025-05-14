Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So much for a mother’s instinct.

Actress Olivia Munn recently shared a humorous revelation about naming her 7-month-old daughter, Méi June, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Munn, 44, and her husband, comedian John Mulaney, 42, believed they were honoring Munn's mother by incorporating her nickname into their daughter's name.

The couple chose "Méi," meaning "plum" in Chinese, to reflect Munn's heritage. They added "June" as a middle name after Munn's mother mentioned that people used to call her by that name.

"One day we were driving, and my mom just says out of nowhere, ‘You know, people call me June.’ My mom’s name is Dung. It’s spelling D-u-n-g. And so, she said, ‘You know, people call me June,'” she told Meyers.

open image in gallery Olivia Munn's mother told her that people used to call her ‘June,’ resulting in Munn and her husband, John Mulaney, making that their daughter's middle name. ( Getty Images )

While Munn never heard anyone call her mom by that name, she didn’t think much of it, and told Mulaney about the conversation.

"So then later, John’s saying, ‘You know, that would be such a pretty name and such a great way to honor your mother. So why don’t we name her Méi June?’” Munn recalled.

After announcing their daughter's name to the family, however, Munn noticed her mother's lack of enthusiasm in a group text announcing Mei June’s birth.

"And then an hour later, my mom comes to the hospital and she’s holding the baby, and I realized she didn’t say anything about the name yet. So I said, ‘Mom! What do you think about her name?’ And she goes, ‘It’s okay,’” Munn said.

open image in gallery John Mulaney and Olivia Munn decided to keep their daughter's middle name despite her mother's fib ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Predator actress said her mother proceeded to suggest new middle names for the newborn, which confused the new parents.

“Then one day, it hits me," Munn said. "So my mom loves to talk. She just talks."

It turns out, Munn’s mom made up the story for conversational purposes. Despite the unexpected twist, Munn and Mulaney decided to keep the name.

“So, yeah, she’s kind of in honor of my mother, but I hope she doesn’t grow up to be as big a liar," Munn joked to Meyers.

The couple, who married in July 2024, also share a 3-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp. They welcomed Méi via a gestational surrogate in September 2024, following Munn's breast cancer diagnosis in early 2023.