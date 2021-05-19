Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan issues angry message to homeless gathered outside LA mansion

Paul Hogan has posted a stark message to the homeless community who live outside the gates of his Venice Beach home, according to TMZ.

The 81-year-old actor, best known as the star of the Crocodile Dundee movies, taped a hand-written note next to his garage door which stated: ‘THIS IS MY HOUSE NOT YOURS’.

The sign has since been removed from outside Hogan’s $3.5 million property, which faces directly on to Venice Beach.

The area has seen a large increase in homeless encampments over the last year as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the homeless crisis in Los Angeles.

The number of homeless people in the city has been rising steadily for a decade, from around 40,000 in 2011 to approximately 66,000 at the latest count in January 2020.

Hogan is one of the many residents who own expensive properties along the internationally-famous Venice boardwalk who have been demanding intervention from city authorities. They say the new homeless encampments are “dangerous” and have been the site of a string of violent incidents.

Last week, Hogan appeared via video link on Australian breakfast show Sunrise, telling hosts: "I’m living in LA county which has 10 million people, and about half of ’em got Covid. So am I homesick? You bet your life!”

Hogan suggested that the reason he hasn’t yet returned to his native Australia is that he wants to avoid the current two-week hotel quarantine rule that applies to arrivals in the country. Hogan says he plans to return once that restriction is lifted.