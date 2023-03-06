Zendaya, Sophie Turner and Kerry Condon attend Louis Vuitton show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood actors Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Kerry Condon and Alicia Vikander joined music star Pharrell Williams on the front row of the latest Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Style icon and Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, wore an abstract print short suit with matching knee-high boots, and carried a mini bag emblazoned with the trademark LV print.

Turner, 27, who is married to pop star Joe Jonas and has previously modelled for the French fashion label, wore a co-ord set printed with musical score and carried a cream handbag.

Irish actor Condon, 40, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, kept things chic and simple in patterned trousers, a red sweater and a navy overcoat.

Swedish-born Vikander, 34, has also previously starred in Louis Vuitton campaigns.

The actor donned a printed blouse and white A-line mini skirt with brown knee-high boots and peach bag emblazoned with the LV logo.

Grace Moretz, 26, chose a monochrome look for the Paris Fashion Week event.

The actor teamed a black and white leather blazer with black knee-length shorts and boots.

Rapper and producer Williams, 49, who was recently announced as the new creative director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, opted for a more colourful ensemble.

He teamed a green velvet jacket, embroidered with little gold LV logos, with jeans, lime green trainers, a flat cap and bejwelled sunglasses.

Emma Stone, who has fronted fashion and beauty campaigns for Vuitton, also chose a brightly coloured outfit.

The La La Land actor donned a blue and red pinstripe trouser suit.

The brand’s autumn/winter collection was unveiled at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

The set was designed by French artist Philippe Parreno to create an immersive sensory experience.

Models walked the runway to the sound of a thunderstorm, echoing footsteps and the roar of engine jets.

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière played with shapes and proportions for his autumn/winter offering.

He unveiled a range of new handbags in padded leather with gold detailing.

The clothing focused mainly on outerwear and tailoring with oversized, round-shouldered coats, boxy blazers and pantaloon-style shorts.

A handful of models wore futuristic-looking lit-up face masks with eye slits.