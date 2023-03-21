Pete Wicks unveils dramatic new facial hair look and talks life after TOWIE

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s something decidedly different about reality star Pete Wicks when he pops up on Zoom early on a Monday morning.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star has swapped his signature thick beard for a short handlebar moustache and a smattering of neatly trimmed stubble.

“I do look like a throwback from the Seventies, but I’m here for it,” he says, explaining how he landed on the look after experimenting with a few different styles, filming the results for a hilarious video with BFF and ex-Made In Chelsea cast member Sam Thompson.

“I went through the full handlebar, that was a little bit too much,” Wicks says. “I went through a goatee – that was horrendous. Did not suit me.”

Challenged to switch up his style as part of a Philips razor campaign, the Essex native was nervous about messing with his beloved facial fuzz.

“I’ve had the same beard probably since I was about 12 – I was a hairy-lipped child,” says Wicks, 34, who has also taken part in TV series such as Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls, Celebrity Masterchef and Celebs Go Dating.

“And so when they came and said, ‘Do you want to change up your look?’ I was a bit hesitant about doing it, which I think most people are to be honest with you.”

Here, the reality show regular chats grooming, career goals and why he’s been up since half past five this morning…

Do you usually get up at 5:30am?

“Most days I’m up at 5:30. I suffer quite bad insomnia so, yes, I’m always up early. The early bird catches the worm and all that sort of stuff, innit?”

Do you exercise in the morning?

“Oh, absolutely not. No, I haven’t been to the gym in about eight years.

“I sit, put a bit of country music on and then have a couple of coffees. It’s like my meditation hour.”

Why do you think people get stuck in a rut with their facial hair?

“You know, not that many people are clean-shaven anymore.

“Blokes think it’s a sexy thing for women, women seem to like guys with facial hair, so when they find the right kind of facial hair, they just stick with it and say ‘Right, that’s my look’.

“I’ve done it myself. I had the same beard for probably 15 years. This is the shortest my actual beard’s been in literally 15 years, but I feel fresher. I like it.”

Are there any hair or beard looks you’ve had in the past you regret?

“Oh yeah, loads. I used to have a really big curly moustache – that wasn’t a great look.

“I used to have a shaved head. I’ve had all sorts of mad haircuts and I used to have a huge beard as well, a big, grizzly beard.”

Who are your celebrity facial hair icons?

“Tom Selleck for the moustache is probably the icon, isn’t he? If you’re gonna have a moustache, it don’t get much better than Tom Selleck.

“I’ve gone for a mini Hulk Hogan [today]. Salvador Dali had an amazing moustache, and then you’ve got what’s his name? Aquaman, he’s very well known for his beard. Yeah, that’s the one, Jason Momoa.”

Now that you’ve left TOWIE, what’s your focus in terms of your career?

“I think that changes on a monthly basis. I like to do things that are different, and things that are challenging and things that spice things up a little bit.

“This year is shaping up to be very busy, which is good. There are some exciting things I am going to be working on that will be coming up very soon.”

You’ve been on quite a few reality shows, are there any you’d still like to do?

“Obviously, the big one that everyone would love to do is the jungle [I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!], isn’t it?

“Because when would you get a chance to go and spend a bit of time in the jungle in Australia? That would be lovely little holiday, wouldn’t it?”

Do you stay friends with the celebrities you meet on TV shows?

“There are some people you can’t stand and there are some people you fall in love with and become very, very close with.

“I did the island [Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls in 2018] and James Cracknell – who is a very strange person for people to imagine me being friends with – is a very good friend of mine, I actually love him to bits and went to his wedding.

“Some people you think, ‘As soon as this job’s done I don’t want to see you again’, but most people are lovely. So yeah, you take friendships along the way.”

Pete Wicks has teamed up with Philips as part of a new campaign encouraging the nation to switch up their grooming look. The OneBlade 360, £49.99, is available from Philips.co.uk