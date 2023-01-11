Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches her first make-up collection

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has launched her first make-up collection – and it’s all about inclusivity.

The Indian actor has teamed up with cosmetics giant Max Factor to create a capsule of ‘high impact’ eye, lip and nail colours, designed to flatter every skin tone.

The 40-year-old looked the epitome of glamour in a photoshoot to launch the collection, with bold blue eyeliner and a warm lip colour.

She wore her highlighted hair in tussled waves for the campaign images, perfectly complementing her glowing skin and full, perfectly manicured brows.

“Inclusivity is the backbone of this collection and to help women feel confident and as a woman of colour, I am all too aware of the struggles many people can have when searching for the right make-up for them,” Chropra Jonas said.

“I know the transformative impact it can have not just on my appearance, but on my self-confidence. For me, make-up has always been a tool of discovery and self-expression, and a way to feel like the best version of myself.”

The actor, who shot to fame when she won Miss World in 2000, is known for her classic, elegant make-up on the red carpet – often with smoky eyes and a subtle lip.

She’s never seen without perfect hair, either long and sleek with a subtle balayage, or with voluminous waves, and already has her own haircare brand, Anomaly.

Chopra Jonas has been Max Factor’s global brand ambassador and creative collaborator since 2020, and the new products are touted as being universally flattering. The star is said to have been deeply involved in the whole process, from developing the products to naming the shades.

The collection is made up of the Masterpiece Eye Palette, nine Colour Elixir Lipsticks and eight Miracle Pure Nail Polishes – all available now at Superdrug.

The eye palette has a spectrum of eight densely pigmented shades, from neutrals to brights in matte, metal, shimmer and glitter finishes. For a really dramatic look, they can be applied wet.

The Colour Elixir Lipstick range offers a diverse palette including cinnamon, maroon, bronze and plum, all said to be equally suited to dark, medium and light complexions. They are made from avocado and coconut oils, shea butter and aloe leaf extract, designed to be extra moisturising and skin-friendly.

And the ‘breathable, plant-based’ nail colour formula claims to promote healthy nails even after it’s removed. The eight-strong group of vivid colours promise a ‘sophisticated high-shine finish’ and added vitamin E.