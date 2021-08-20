Reese Witherspoon jokingly calls out Laura Dern for not taking her calls

Reese Witherspoon has poked fun at friend and co-star Laura Dern in a series of Instagram posts where she called out the Jurassic Park actor for not picking up her calls.

The 45-year-old Legally Blonde star posted a screenshot of her FaceTime call to Dern as she waited for her to pick up.

She also posted a video saying: “You guys, do you ever have a friend who doesn’t answer her phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered?”

“And then also, you know she’s on Instagram because she posted?”

“Because I have a friend like that too,” the Home Again star said jokingly, while tagging Dern in the post.

Dern, who starred with Witherspoon in the 2014 movie Wild and the TV series Big Little Lies, was quick to respond to the New Orleans-born actor with a hilarious clapback in the form of a short snippet where she raised her hand irritably, saying: “What?!”

She further tagged Witherspoon in the caption and posted a screenshot of calling her back in her Instagram stories.

The duo recently starred in HBO’s series Big Little Lies which ran from 2017 to 2019. The show’s first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, a directing award, and acting awards.